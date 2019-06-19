Discover the shortlist for the 2019 Jarman Award

The winner of the 2019 edition of the Film London Jarman Award will be announced next November. — Film London Jarman Award/AFP pic

LONDON, June 19 — Now in its 11th edition, the Film London Jarman Award has announced the six shortlisted artists for the £10,000 (RM52,482) annual prize.

Among them are Cecile B. Evans, whose videos combine live action and digital animation, and Beatrice Gibson, whose thriller Deux Soeurs Qui Ne Sont Pas Soeurs (Two Sisters Who Are Not Sisters) centres on motherhood.

The other nominees include Mikhail Karikis with Ain’t Got No Fear, which follows a gang of kids wearing neon masks in the Isle of Grain; and Hetain Patel, who uses humour and pop culture to connect marginalised identities with the mainstream.

Elsewhere, Rehana Zaman’s How Does An Invisible Boy Disappear features archive footage of the 1981 Toxteth racial riots; and Imran Perretta’s Brother to Brother is inspired by an incident in which he was detained at a London airport.

In a statement on behalf of the Jarman Award jury, Melanie Keen said that “this year’s shortlist of artists astonishes in its breadth of moving image”.

The 2019 judging panel also features Iwona Blazwick OBE, director of the Whitechapel Gallery; Andrea Lissoni, senior curator of international art (film) at the Tate Modern; Melanie Keen, director of the Institute of International Visual Arts; Tyrone Walker-Hebborn, director of Genesis Cinema; and artists Larry Achiampong and David Blandy.

This year’s winner will be announced on November 25 at the Barbican Centre in London.

Ahead of the prize ceremony, the shortlisted artists’ work will be touring across 10 UK venues, concluding with a weekend of screenings, discussions and performances at the Whitechapel Gallery on November 16 and 17.

The Film London Jarman Award, which is inspired by filmmaker Derek Jarman, “celebrates the spirit of experimentation, imagination and innovation in the work of UK-based artist filmmakers”.

Previous shortlisted artists include Laure Prouvost, Elizabeth Price, Monster Chetwynd, Duncan Campbell, James Richards, and Luke Fowler.

Additional information can be found at http://flamin.filmlondon.org.uk/.— AFP-Relaxnews