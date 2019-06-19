Actor-director Farid Kamil heads home after granted stay of execution of nine-month sentence

Fadzil (left) was at the proceedings and posted bail for his brother, Farid. — Picture from Instagram/FadzilZahari

PETALING JAYA, June 19 — Actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari has been granted a stay of execution for a nine-month jail term handed last month for drug abuse.

Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Rahman granted the stay to Farid, 38, who has served 35 days of his sentence since May 15.

He ordered a bail of RM10,000 for Farid’s release as well as ordered the celebrity to hand over his passport to the courts and report monthly to the nearest police station until his case was settled.

The bail was paid by younger brother Fadzil Zahari, who was present at the proceedings at the Shah Alam High Court.

Farid missed the Aidilfitri celebrations with his family after he was found guilty by a magistrate’s court and was disallowed a stay of execution pending an appeal, which saw him shuttled to Kajang Prison to start his punishment immediately after sentencing.

The husband of actress Datin Diana Danielle, was accused of using “11-nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid” or THC at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at 4.30pm on January 11, last year.

On May 8, the actor was slapped with a RM2,000 fine after he admitted to giving false evidence in a police report pertaining to his drug case.

Meanwhile, Farid will face two charges of causing hurt, one of using criminal force and one of indecent behaviour at Kota Damansara at the Petaling Jaya’s Magistrate’s Court on Friday.