Bella Astillah hits back at people accusing her of having fun after divorce

Bella denied she was violating the ‘iddah’ or waiting period observed by Muslim divorcees. ― Picture via Instagram/Bella Astillah

PETALING JAYA, June 11 ― Newly-divorced singer Bella Astillah has denied that she has violated the iddah also known as a waiting period observed by Muslim divorcees and widows before they can wed again.

The former wife of Aliff Aziz explained that her movements were guarded by her father while she personally monitors her boundaries during this period.

After her public divorce, Bella, whose real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah said she continues to keep busy with work which led some social media users claiming she was having fun while observing the iddah.

“So someone said I did not observe the iddah. If you can support me until the end of this waiting period, buy milk and diapers for Ayden, I’m okay with it.

“I’ll sit at home and mourn but you can transfer the money. Can you? You can’t, right? So I go out to earn a living for Ayden,” she said via Instagram.

Bella was hitting back at those that accused her of violating the waiting period as stipulated in Islamic marital rules.

The couple divorced following Aliff's involvement with other women including actresses Afifah Nasir and Oktovia Manrose as well as a 16-year-old girl.

The mother-of-one also said she had commitments to fulfill on Instagram to promote certain products that were part of a binding contract signed before her divorce.

“It’s not that I’m bad at observing the iddah, no. I still have my mind, my father, who’s there to watch over me. I’m not out there having fun but working for my baby because if I don’t work, it’s not like you’ll be helping me,” she shot back sarcastically.

“Before anything happened, I signed contracts with some IG shops and after the incident, if I suddenly decide not to promote their IG, it’s not fair to them,” she said referring to her divorce.

Bella and Aliff were divorced May 16. They share a two-year-old son Mohamad Ayden Adrean.