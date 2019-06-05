Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Con Air’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the Honest Trailer for ‘Con Air’.

LOS ANGELES, June 5 — Back with another weekly Honest Trailer series, the Screen Junkies this time revisit an old Nicolas Cage classic: Con Air.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “All aboard Con Air, an airplane full of the worst criminals, some unarmed guards, one undercover agent and an American hero with a terrible lawyer. When this plane takes off, so does the action, culminating in amazing set pieces, some outlandish comedy and the world’s most high stakes unboxing video.”

They go on to point out the things we never realised were odd with the film like the number of times Cage mentions he has a daughter and the fact that all the criminals on the plane had nicknames.

Check out the clip below for more hilarious takeaways from the movie.