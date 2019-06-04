New clip for ‘The Lion King’ features Beyonce as Nala (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Lion King’.

LOS ANGELES, June 4 — Walt Disney Pictures has released a new TV spot for Jon Favreau’s remake of animated classic The Lion King that gives us a look at Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala.

The film will see James Earl Jones reprise his role as the voice of Mufasa along with Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zazu and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.

Also lending their voice talents are Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Kani as Rafiki, JD McCrary as Young Simba, Shahadi Wright Joseph as Young Nala, Eric André as Azizi, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi and Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Lions rule the African savanna in The Lion King, which welcomes Donald Glover as future king Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Simba’s friend-turned-love interest Nala, and James Earl Jones as Simba’s wise and loving father, Mufasa, reprising his iconic performance from Disney’s 1994 animated classic. Chiwetel Ejiofor was called on to portray Simba’s villainous uncle Scar, and Alfre Woodard portrays Simba’s no-nonsense mother, Sarabi. JD McCrary fills the shoes of Young Simba, a confident cub who can’t wait to be king, and Shahadi Wright brings tough cub Young Nala to life.”

The Lion King is set for release here on July 18.