Iconic J-pop idol group AKB48 to thrill fans with free concert in Malaysia this July

Malaysian fans won’t have to fork out a sen to see the Japanese pop idols this July. — Picture courtesy of Japan Expo Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, June 3 — Die-hard fans of AKB48, rejoice!

The renowned J-pop stars will be coming here for their first ever performance in the country as part of Japan Expo Malaysia 2019’s line-up of events.

The best part is that the concert will be free for all to attend at Pavilion shopping mall on July 27.

There will also be chances for fans to get up close and personal with some of the group’s 105 members by joining activities with them onstage, with the full list of members performing in Malaysia due to be announced on June 7.

Known for their toothache-inducing “kawaii” image, AKB48 has amassed legions of fans from Japan and beyond since their debut in 2005.

They’re currently one of Japan’s top-selling artistes and have spawned several number one hits like Heavy Rotation, Beginner, and Koi Suru Fortune Cookie.

The group is named after the Akihabara area of Tokyo, known as a gathering place for “otakus” or geeks who share a passion for anime and manga.

The iconic all-girls band has 11 sister groups in countries such as China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, with a sister group based in India set to debut soon.

For more information on AKB48’s upcoming concert, check out Japan Expo Malaysia’s official website (http://japanexpomalaysia.com) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/japanexpomalaysiaa/).