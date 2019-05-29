Controversial actress Fathia Latiff caught in online row after insulting stranger’s eyebrows

The incident has led to an online tiff between Fathia Latiff and the woman, who shared details of the incident on Twitter. — Picture from Instagram/fatiyalatiff

PETALING JAYA, May 29 — A cordial exchange between actress Fathia Latiff and a woman at a shopping mall turned sour when the controversial celebrity began giving out unsolicited beauty advice.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the woman, known as Syilala, explained how Fathia had approached her to ask for directions before randomly pointing out her “messy” eyebrows.

“Fathia Latiff, you’re already a bygone artiste. Do you really think you’re so great?” she tweeted.

“She approached me with her friend and asked where the store Lovisa was. We were at The Gardens Mall at the time.

“She didn’t pay attention to a word I was saying and all of a sudden, she said, ‘eh, you better fix your eyebrows. They’re messy’,” she wrote.

Syilala was shocked at the comment, especially since she was more than happy to help with directions at the start.

Fathia allegedly proceeded to compliment her, saying she looked pretty wearing a tudung before walking away laughing.

The incident enraged Syilala, who said she would’ve gone after the actress if she hadn’t been held back by her friend.

Her post has garnered more than 4,000 retweets and 3,000 likes so far.

Fathia later responded to the Twitter thread in a series of expletive-laden Instagram Stories, in which she appeared to lash out at Syilala for spreading the story online.

“Now you kick up a fuss, but it was always okay when artistes got bashed before this. Now taste your own medicine,” she wrote.

“You think I care if people like me or not? I don’t even care if you die so (expletive) off.”

The 31-year-old previously courted controversy when she chose to stop wearing the hijab last month.