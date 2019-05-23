Stephen King’s ‘The Long Walk’ finds its director

A picture of ‘The Long Walk’ courtesy of Pocket Books that Stephen King released in 1979, after working on it for over 13 years. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 23 — Just as the US theatrical release for It Chapter Two has been set for September 6, the film adaptation of another novel by the King of Suspense has just gotten a director. It has been confirmed that The Long Walk will be helmed by Norwegian director Andre Ovredal.

The film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Long Walk is well underway. According to a number of US outlets, New Line Studios have confirmed Ovredal as director.

First published in 1979, the work of speculative fiction, set in the near future, tells the story of a group of one hundred teenage boys who set out for the annual longest walk across the country. Participants in the competition must respect a number of rules: They must maintain a given pace, day and night, lest they receive three warnings, the last one of which resulting in death. The last man standing is awarded anything he desires, for life. Among them, 16-year-old Ray Garraty will be the focus of the plot.

While the cast has yet to be revealed, we do know that the script will be handled by James Vanderbilt (Independence Day: Resurgence, Zodiac).

The novel was first published by King in 1979, under the nom de plume Richard Bachman, the culmination of a writing process that King began in 1966 while he was still a student at the University of Maine.

The Long Walk is just one of the Stephen King novels currently being developed: New Line Studios are about to release the sequel to It on September 6 in the US. The 2017 remake of the 1986 film set a world record for highest-grossing horror film of all time.

For his part, Ovredal is set to release his own Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark in the US on August 9, 2019. The film was written and produced by Guillermo del Toro. — AFP-Relaxnews