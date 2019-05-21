Celine Dion joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ that features Celine Dion.

LOS ANGELES, May 21 — The latest episode of Carpool Karaoke sees James Corden rope in musical legend Celine Dion as they go for a memorable ride around Las Vegas.

Dion and Corden can be seen belting out tracks like Because You Loved Me, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now and even Baby Shark.

And of course you can trust Corden to save the best for last, in this case recreating the most iconic scene from Titanic as they performed My Heart Will Go On.

Check out the clip below to see why our hearts will surely go on when it comes to Dion or Carpool Karaoke for that matter!