Check out the starstudded video for Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus collab ‘Old Town Road’

Chris Rock gets to play cowboy in the music video for the remix of 'Old Town Road'. — YouTube screenshot

LOS ANGELES, May 18 — It took them long enough: the collaboration between Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on the track Old Town Road finally has a music video, months after it became a viral hit.

The song created controversy when Billboard removed it from its Hot Country Songs chart, saying that it did not fit the country genre. Despite outcry, Old Town Road never made it back to the country charts but it did go all the way to number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

It ignited debate on what exactly constituted a country song which added to the song's notoriety - it had become popular via the app TikTok, winning previously unsigned Lil Nas X the attention of music label Columbia.

Country star Billy Ray Cyrus did a remix version of the track with Lil Nas X, which also shot to number one on the Hot 100. The music video might be late in coming but has already reached 16 million views as of press time.

It features quite an impressive roster, including actor and comedian Chris Rock and DJ Diplo.

Check out the video below:

