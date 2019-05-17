Yuna releases new single, second collaboration with American rapper G-Eazy (VIDEO)

This is the second collaboration between Yuna and G-Eazy. — Image from Twitter/yunamusic

PETALING JAYA, May 17 — Malaysia's pop darling Yuna released her latest single Blank Marquee featuring States-side based rapper, G-Eazy earlier today, in the second collaboration between the duo after 2014’s Lights And Camera (Remix).

Taken off Yuna’s forthcoming US album, Rouge, slated for release on July 12, Blank Marquee had been teased by the 32-year-old singer-songwriter since last week.

The accompanying video for the groovy track directed by husband Adam Sinclair, stars award-winning actor Amerul Affendi (Terbaik Dari Langit, One Two Jaga, Paskal).

The announcement of the much-anticipated single was welcomed by industry peers including Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding as well as Indonesian pop star Afgan.

The slick production, shot in Kuala Lumpur also stars New York-based Sabahan model Atikah Karim who has worked with major brands like Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic and Kate Spade and Kenzo apart from being featured in Diplo’s featuring Desiigner’s Suicidal.