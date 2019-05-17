Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma stops wearing couple ring he got with Jacqueline Wong following her affair

Kenneth Ma and Jacqueline Wong first met on the set of the drama ‘Inspector Gourmet’. — Instagram/jacquelinebwong

PETALING JAYA, May 17 — TVB actor Kenneth Ma was recently spotted sans the couple ring he got with girlfriend Jacqueline Wong, a month after the discovery of her affair with singer Andy Hui.

Ma and Wong were previously photographed wearing matching rings in photos on social media but it appears the 45-year-old actor has now chosen to forsake the couple accessory.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that he wasn’t wearing the ring in a group photo he posted to Chinese microblogging site Weibo, leading to speculation that he had broken up with the former beauty pageant contestant.

South China Morning Post earlier reported that Ma had requested for the media to give his girlfriend space after she was caught cheating on him with Hui, who is married to singer Sammi Cheng.

A viral video showing Hui and Wong kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car made the rounds on the Internet last month.

“I believe she knows she was wrong. She is still young and there are a lot of paths ahead of her,” said Ma.

He and Cheng have continued to focus on their own personal projects following news of the affair, while Wong and Hui have gone into hiding. A photo of Wong wearing the couple ring she got with Ma. — Instagram/jacquelinebwong

Hong Kong paparazzi reportedly photographed Wong crying in her own home, according to Sin Chew Daily.

The overwhelming glare of the press prompted her decision to seek refuge in the United States.

The disgraced actress posted a written apology to Instagram shortly after the scandal unfolded, saying she couldn’t bring herself to face the people she loved including Ma.

Meanwhile, Ma has kept mum on his relationship status with Wong and has chosen to instead populate his social media accounts with pictures of him hard at work on set.