CW gives fans first look at gay 'Batwoman' in fresh series spin (VIDEO)

Actress Ruby Rose. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 17 — The CW network has unleashed the first trailer for its Batwoman series, starring Australian actress Ruby Rose as the caped crusader in female form.

The show, which will air alongside Supergirl on Sunday nights later this fall, follows the common theme of a central hero fighting crime, but will make history with the debut of Rose as the first openly gay lead character — male or female — of a live-action superhero series (via Deadline).

Also starring Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, Rachel Skarsten and Dougray Scott, "Batwoman follows Kate Kane — an out lesbian and highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a whole lot of attitude — as she transforms from angsty rebel into the city's saving grace.

The robust trailer, which runs at just over three-minutes, introduces Jacob Kane — head of private security firm Crows Private Security — and his feisty daughter, a cousin to Bruce Wayne, who has gone in the midst of a crime wave when the adventure begins. — AFP-Relaxnews