In U-turn decision, PU Abu now officially divorced from pregnant wife

The Klang Syariah Lower Court decided that the divorce is indeed valid after the pair returned in the evening to provide more evidence. — Picture via Instagram/puabu.official

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — The marriage between PU Abu Sufyan and his wife Ain Afini Latif is officially over.

After initial claims that the Klang Syariah Lower Court had disregarded Abu’s divorce proclamation via Whatsapp, the pair have cleared the air stating that their divorce is in fact valid.

According to mStar, PU Abu or Muhammad Abu Sufyan Mohd Mokhtar Rozaidi, and a very pregnant Ain took a U-turn on their way back home from the proceedings yesterday morning to provide additional facts to support their claims for a valid divorce.

Their split made headlines last month when Ain revealed that the preacher from Astro’s Pencetus Ummah reality TV show had left her after he had asked for her permission to practice polygamy just two months after getting married.

“When the judge made the decision (of the invalid divorce), there was insufficient evidence presented to the court on my part,”

“As we were on our way home from the proceeding I realised that there was a statement that I had not properly explained to the court, and Ain and I had to go back to court and they finally decided that our divorce was valid,” said PU Abu.

Ain was also eager to clear the air on the validity of their divorce after the rumours that were circulating yesterday.

She said that they resumed the hearing in the evening because her husband’s party had not provided sufficient evidence to the court earlier in the morning.

“That was the reason the divorce was not valid, so if you follow the court’s decision, it falls to the second ‘talak’,” said Ain.

She was reluctant to reveal the valuable piece of evidence which validated their divorce, saying that she would not share it because it would disgrace the ‘other party’.

Syarie Judge Mohd Nurulazhar stated that the pronouncement of divorce has to be written and regarded as kinayah (indirect expression) which also requires swearing during the morning proceedings yesterday.