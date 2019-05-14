Singer Bella Astillah splits from Aliff Aziz after viral photo of him with allegedly underage girl

Bella said that all her decisions are always made in the best interest of her son Mohamad Ayden Adrean. — Picture from Instagram/bellaastillah

PETALING JAYA, May 14 — Singer Bella Astillah has separated from husband Aliff Aziz after photos of him with an allegedly underage girl spread like wildfire online.

The 25-year-old, who previously forgave her husband for two other cheating scandals, posted a picture of her and her son on Instagram along with a caption explaining her decision.

“I know some of you have good intentions for reaching out to me while some are just malicious for calling me out as being the biggest idiot in the world for trying to uphold my fallen marriage.

“t has taken me everything, mentally and physically, to finally come to the decision that I will be moving on with my life without Aliff, if I want it to improve in any way at all for my son,” she wrote.

An intimate selfie of a man resembling Aliff posing topless with a girl who social media users claim is only 17-years-old, sparked controversy when they began circulating online.

Aliff and the girl in question both follow each other on Instagram, further cementing social media users’ beliefs that it was indeed him in the photo.

Bella’s marriage with the Singaporean singer and actor was on shaky ground earlier this year when Aliff was caught on video partying in a club with budding actress Oktovia Manrose.

It was not the first time Aliff had gone behind his wife’s back either as he had also admitted to having an affair with actress Afifah Nasir in 2017.

Bella told Utusan Online in April 2019 that divorce would be the “last resort” and that she would make every effort to fix her marriage.

In the midst of the social media outrage towards Aliff’s behaviour, she requested that the public give her time and space to heal.

“I would sincerely appreciate it if the public would stop sending me DMs (direct messages), calling, and messaging me to further talk and speculate on this issue.

“I’ve given you a piece of my mind, all I ask is that you respect my decision and give me some space while I go through these trying times.”