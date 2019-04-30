Travis Scott teams up with Gucci Mane in new song ‘Murda’

A file picture of artist Travis Scott. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 30 — The new track premiered on Sunday during The Weeknd’s Beats 1 radio show, “Memento Mori.”

In one of his verses, Gucci Mane compares himself to NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan, alluding to his success online. “So many rings, think I got off right, this a ball with Michael (Uh-uh)/ Just like Steph Curry, in a hurry to win another title (Uh)/ I done rocked up so many blogs, I shoulda dropped this with Tidal (Uh-uh),” he raps.

Murda is the two rappers’ first collaboration without other supporting artists since Mane’s Last Time, which featured on his 2016 album The Return of East Atlanta Santa.

Mane and Scott have both previously made guest appearances on Kanye West’s Champions, Young Thug’s Floyd Mayweather and the remix of Usher’s No Limit.

Murda wasn’t the only new song that The Weeknd premiered during the fifth episode of “Memento Mori.” He also played the previously unreleased Heathen, which is 21 Savage and Offset’s latest collaboration. Rumour spread that Metro Boomin may have produced the track — prompting fans to hope that a sequel to the trio’s album Without Warning might be in the works.

Listen to Travis Scott and Gucci Mane’s Murda below: — AFP-Relaxnews