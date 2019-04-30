Nicholas Hoult to star in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ with Angelina Jolie

British actor Nicholas Hoult — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 30 — Nicholas Hoult is reportedly set to star alongside Angelina Jolie in Taylor Sheridan’s next film.

According to Variety, the X-Men star looks set to join Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead, a thriller based on the bestselling novel by Michael Koryta. The premise of the movie revolves around a teen who is taken into protection after witnessing a murder.

Even with a false identity and hidden in a wilderness setting, the teen is still being hunted by the killers whose brutal act he witnessed — leaving a trail of slaughter as they track him down.

No release date for the film has been issued, but filming is scheduled to start in May.