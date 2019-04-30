New ‘Aladdin’ TV spot explains the basics of ‘making a wish’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ that stars Will Smith.

LOS ANGELES, April 30 — Disney seems to be making a big push to promote its upcoming live-action adaptation of animated classic Aladdin with the release of another new TV spot that explains the basics of “making a wising”.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film follows local thief Aladdin (Mena Massoud) who is asked to retrieve a magic lamp that contains a Genie (Will Smith) from a cave for the villainous Jafar (Marwan Kenzari).

The film also stars Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Alan Tudyk, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar and Navid Negahban.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.”

Aladdin is set for release here on May 23.