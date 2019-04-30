Bryan Cranston, musical ‘Hadestown’ score top nominations for Broadway’s Tony awards

US actor Bryan Cranston at the Bafta awards, February 2016. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 30 — Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Laurie Metcalf were among top nominees for Broadway’s Tony awards today, with musical Hadestown leading all shows with 14 nods.

Cranston was nominated for an adaptation of the movie Network, along with Jeff Daniels for To Kill a Mockingbird, but neither show received a best play nomination.

Bening was recognised for Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, while two-time Tony winner Metcalf was nominated for her role as Hillary Clinton in Hillary and Clinton.

Other best musical nominees were Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, The Prom and Tootsie.

Best play nominees were led by The Ferryman with nine nominations, Choir Boy, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Ink and What the Constitution Means to Me.

The 73rd Tony awards, hosted by James Corden, will be presented during a gala ceremony broadcast live on CBS on June 9 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. — Reuters