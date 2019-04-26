Malaysian fans demand no ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers, applaud action against those who record in cinemas

As the Avengers assemble to take on the Mad Titan in Thanos, Malaysian fans are up in arms against movie spoilers. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Studios

PETALING JAYA, April 26 — Fans of Avengers: Endgame who have yet to watch the movie into the third day of the screening in Malaysia, have been going the extra mile to avoid spoilers.

The effort to mute keywords on all social media platforms has become a full-time one, with some resorting to various tactics, including intentionally misspelling the title such as ‘Avangers’ to spoil the enjoyment of others.

The biggest scourge of those avoiding spoilers, have been those posting short clips of the movie online taken in cinemas.

It was reported yesterday that 11 individuals were let off with warnings by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs enforcement officers for recording in cinemas in Johor during the first day screening of Avengers: Endgame which began its run in Malaysia on Wednesday.

On Twitter, fans have been pleading for those watching the movie, to stop the act, especially since it was illegal to do so.

Tu lah, semalam tertengok ig story sorng mamat ni, dia rakam babak end game😌😞 — Aljufri (@aljfri_) April 25, 2019

babi, was looking at ig stories skali ada orang ani rakam a scene from endgame >:( — :} (@ninasrhw) April 25, 2019

Manusia kini makin bijak..rakam endgame then post story ei baladah — Crow (@grayzerra) April 26, 2019

eh bodoh la g pasang avengers kat office. taguna sapa yg rakam tu. aku dh la tak tgok lg. dh book tiket esok. ish bodoh la. — yunbinNation❤ (@NationYunbin) April 26, 2019

While the problem persists, the hype over Avengers: Endgame has led to many joining in the call to take action against those who still insist on the act.

Kenapa ada lagi manusia bangang tak faham bahasa yang sibuk rakam dalam panggung wayang. — Lieya Aisha (@LieyaAisha) April 24, 2019

@GSCinemas @TGVCinemas @mbocinemas tolong la ambil tindakan pada orang yang rakam dalam panggung ni especially AvengersEngame 😭 #DontSpoilTheEndgame — 𝐹𝒾𝓉 💍 (@nrird__) April 24, 2019

Puas hati gila tengok #AvengersEndgame tadi sebab staff gsc sebelum cerita start dah warning takleh rakam dalam panggung. Pastu tetiba masa suku movie, staff dia datang depan seat kitorang, tegur sorang minah ni jangan rakam. Muahahahahaahhaahahah puas hati aku setannnnn. — Howard Romanoff Potts (@JiejaRoss) April 24, 2019

Tadi dalam panggung ada pegawai polis dengan kpdnhep. Haha. Nak tangkap kaki rakam buat story. — Jul (@ZulhilmiZailani) April 25, 2019

Last year, local singer Ara Johari had uploaded a clip of Avengers: Infinity War onto Instastory, and opened the floodgates of criticism.

The 21-year-old had ruffled the feathers of many when she defended her action, and while acknowledging it was illegal, said her act was “normal” for many cinemagoers.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe opens globally today, two days later after opening in several territories including Asia.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is on track to not just being the highest grossing film of 2019, but the biggest earner of all time. — Picture courtesy of Marvel Studios

Based on the first two days, Avengers: Endgame has already broken records in several countries and placed itself in the top 10 grossing films of 2019 by topping US$200 million (RM826 million) in collections so far, and appears to be on its way to fulfilling predictions it could end up as the top grossing movie of all time.

It’s previous instalment in Avengers: Infinity War is the third highest-grossing in history at RM8.54 billion, behind James Cameron’s Avatar (RM11.48 billion) and Titanic (RM9 billion).