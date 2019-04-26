‘Game of Thrones’: HBO shares teaser images from episode three

Episode three of ‘Game of Thrones’ season eight airs Sunday, April 28 on HBO. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 26 — With just days to go until the epic battle between the living and the dead hits screens, HBO has shared six exclusive pictures from season eight’s third episode of Game of Thrones, showing key characters visibly terrified as the White Walkers descend on Winterfell.

“The night is dark and full of terrors.” This cult quote from Game of Thrones seems a particularly fitting description of these exclusive shots from season eight’s forthcoming episode.

The six images released from S8E3 of the show feature fan favorites from the series: Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow aka Aegon Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Varys, Brienne of Tarth, Jaime Lannister, and Sansa and Arya Stark.

While the second episode of this final season explored GoT characters’ last moments before the upcoming fight between the White Walkers and the Night King, the S8E3 pictures offer a glimpse of what awaits. Daenerys, for example — who has just learned Jon Snow’s true identity — is seen alongside the latter looking upon Winterfell from afar before the battle begins. In another image, Jon Snow is seen without his cape, visibly injured among the flames and clearly frightened.

Freshly knighted, Brienne can be seen alongside Jaime Lannister, leading her army into battle, while Tyrion Lannister and Varys are pictured sheltering out of harm’s way in the Starks’ crypt. Finally, the Stark sisters — Sansa, in particular — convey different emotions in two pictures. In one, the eldest of the Stark girls — pictured with her sister Arya — seems panicked, probably at the approach of the White Walkers. In the other, Sansa is pictured alone, with a harsh look on her face but visibly on the verge of tears.

The official title of episode three has not yet been disclosed. It is scheduled to screen Sunday, April 28 on HBO, and will be the show’s longest episode yet, at 82 minutes.

HBO previously shared a teaser for episode three, just after “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” screened Sunday, April 21.

Watch the teaser: — AFP-Relaxnews