Ella, XPDC, among popular local artistes to set up stalls at Putrajaya Ramadan bazaar

Prepare to be star struck at the upcoming Karnival Ramadan Putrajaya. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, April 26 — Ramadan bazaars are synonymous with the fasting month and they’re about to be “invaded” by some of the nation’s biggest names in show business.

A number of popular artistes will be congregating for the month-long Ramadan period at the Karnival Ramadan Putrajaya which kicks off on May 1 to sell their own products at the site, according to Astro Awani.

Among those who have confirmed their spots are Ella, XPDC, Siti Sarah, Shuib, Azharina, Alif and Tasha Shila.

Co-organiser Abdul Ajib Mohd Zein said a variety of fun events have also been planned for visitors at the Ramadan carnival.

“This year many famous artistes are joining other vendors at the bazaar in Putrajaya as this location is among the most celebrated during the fasting month.

“This year is even more fun because there are artistes who will entertain visitors with busking and much more,” he said yesterday.

The artistes will be channelling their sales to the less fortunate.

“Artistes who are engaged in business will also be involved with charitable programmes where their sales will be channelled to some madrasahs and orphanages around Putrajaya,” he said.

Abdul Ajib added that the bazaar’s organisers will be hosting the largest Islamic Festival in Putrajaya where bubur lambuk will be distributed to orphans and visitors.

Additionally, funds will be distributed to orphans at the end of the carnival.

For XPDC members, it’s an opportunity to get to know their fans better. The band will be busking while selling their goods but at the same time, helping the needy.

“We are not only trading at the site, but there is a portion of sales that will go to helping the less fortunate to welcome Syawal.

“This is one of our ways to help and it is not just about profits,” said XPDC bass player Zubair.

The carnival will go on until June 5 at Dataran Putrajaya.