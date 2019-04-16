Malaysian fans don ‘Game of Thrones’ costumes to view final season premiere in style

Some of the characters fans dressed up as included Cersei Lannister, The Mountain, Shae, Olenna Tyrell, and Oberyn Martell. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, April 16 — Winter might not be here in Malaysia but that didn’t stop fans from putting on their best Westeros-themed outfits to usher in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Cosplayers arrived at TGV Cinemas in 1 Utama dressed as beloved characters from the fantasy drama which tells the tales of noble families vying for the Iron Throne.

The final season sees the threat of a sinister army — known as the White Walkers — whose plan to lay waste to the kingdoms may very well force warring factions to put their differences aside in order to survive.

Like others around the globe, Malaysian fans are eager to find out who finally gets to sit on the coveted throne.

Avid fan Alissa Dania Roslee hopes that a member of House Targaryen will wear the crown despite plot twists complicating Daenerys Targaryen’s entitlement to the throne.

Afaf Umairah Abd Aziz Lutfi (left) came as Cersei Lannister while Alissa Dania Roslee sported a look inspired by the Night’s Watch. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“From season one, I’ve been admiring Daenerys Targaryen, the dragon queen.

“Her character has developed so much since the first season. She went from being bullied by her brother to fighting so hard for the throne and now her army is expanding,” said the 26-year-old.

“I’m excited to see her reaction to knowing that she’s not the only one in line to the throne.”

Daenerys, popularly known as Khaleesi, was definitely a fan favourite amongst viewers who attended the screening.

Farah Ayuni even went the extra mile to make her Daenerys outfit perfect by mixing and matching fabrics herself and having it tailored so her outfit would suit her body perfectly.

She explained how the silver-haired queen’s journey on the show has inspired her in facing her own challenges in real life.

“I think the end of the show will see a restoration of the Targaryens so I’m really excited about that.

“I love Daenerys. She has gradually developed her skills and her achievements over the seasons and I think I can relate to that in my own life as well,” said Farah.

There was no doubt that Malaysian viewers loved how tough and unapologetic the women of Westeros were.

Even notorious antiheroes like Cersei Lannister had her fair share of fans at the screening.

Fans got to take pictures on the Iron Throne alongside the Night King and two White Walkers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“I love how evil Cersei is and how she’s so strong despite other characters going against her.

“She sticks by her beliefs and she’s always going to get whatever she puts her mind to,” said Azura Toop.

Before the screening, GoT fans got to take selfies on a replica of the Iron Throne alongside the Night King and two White Walkers.

Five of the best-dressed cosplayers also received sets of limited edition GoT premiums.

Catch new episodes of the show will premiere on HBO (Astro channel 411/ 431 HD) every Monday at 9am at the same time as the United States with a same-day encore at 10pm.