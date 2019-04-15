Singer Yuna’s fashion ‘paired’ with kek lapis Sarawak on viral Twitter thread; grabs her attention

PETALING JAYA, April 15 — Malaysian songbird Yuna is well-known not just for her catchy hits but for her fashion looks as well.
This gave Twitter user hafyziskidnosys the perfect inspiration for a viral Twitter thread.
With more than 9,000 retweets and 7,000 likes on the original tweet and counting, the thread consists of pictures of Yuna alongside a photo of Sarawak layer cake that matches her outfit.
Also known as kek lapis Sarawak, the tasty dessert comes in a myriad of shades and patterns that seem to complement every look in the Forevermore singer’s wardrobe.
Yuna as kek lapis Sarawak: a thread pic.twitter.com/SmtKe9ZPIb— abdulalhafizismail (@hafyziskidnosys) April 14, 2019
Inspired by hafyziskidnosys, other Twitter users also chimed in with comparisons of Yuna’s stylish threads with several variations of kek lapis.
kek lapis yureo pic.twitter.com/035qRhmFJj— fredo (@aripfredo) April 14, 2019
Can i add? pic.twitter.com/lFzklwgGRa— A.E (@arifeddy12) April 14, 2019
Even Yuna herself couldn’t resist the sweet temptation of participating in the fun.
The Kedah-born musician replied to the Twitter thread and lamented at having to leave Malaysia and local food behind soon.
“You’re giving me ideas for new visuals and also cravings for kek lapis Sarawak now,” she wrote.
You’re giving me ideas - for new visuals..and also craving kek lapis sarawak now but Im leaving Malaysia soon nooooo what have u donee😭 https://t.co/gCzkPEThqc— Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) April 14, 2019