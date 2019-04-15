Comedian Lan Pet-Pet fined RM2,000 for assaulting 68-year-old security guard

Lan Pet-Pet was slapped with the RM2,000 fine following his altercation with a security guard. — Photo from Instagram/Ruby Che Wan

SEREMBAN, April 15 — Malaysian comic Lan Pet-Pet has been hit with an RM2,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to punching and kicking a safety officer earlier this month.

The comedian, whose real name is Mazlan Ahmad, was charged at the Seremban Magistrate’s Court in Negri Sembilan today, reported Utusan Online.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording of the incident was captured and shared online, showing Mazlan punching the security guard in the face three times before kicking him in the back as he walked away.

The altercation began when the guard, known as Yahya Manap, apparently confronted the 49-year-old about his failure to sign in as a visitor before entering an enclosed neighbourhood.

Both the CCTV recording and amateur videos of the incident taken by onlookers were shared online the following day on April 7 and quickly went viral.

Yahya is unsatisfied with the outcome of the case, telling Utusan Online that the RM2,000 fine was too light of a punishment for what Mazlan had done to him.

“My waist is still aching until now as a result of the attack.

“My dignity was violated when he (Mazlan) said that the residents’ association hired a ‘stupid’ safety officer, what is going to be done about that?” he was quoted as saying.

The 68-year-old was given eight days of sick leave after the attack occurred.

Yahya also told the Malay daily that he will file an RM3 million defamation suit against the comedian as recompense for his ordeal.

Mazlan was arrested on April 7 but was released shortly after on police bail.