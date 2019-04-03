Local TV personality Datuk Aznil Nawawi backs Brunei against Ellen DeGeneres’ boycott call

Aznil voiced his disapproval over what he perceived as meddling with Ellen’s call to boycott Bruneian royalty-owned properties. — Picture from Facebook/OfficialAznil

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Popular local TV personality Datuk Aznil Nawawi chided American comedian, TV host and known LGBTQ activist Ellen DeGeneres for her call to boycott Bruneian-owned properties over the nation’s anti-gay stoning law which comes into effect today.

Aznil chided the US talk show host, stating it was up to Brunei to do what it wanted. — Snapshot from Instagram/TheEllenShow

“It’s their country, it’s up to them to do what they want to,” the 56-year-old star said on Ellen’s Instagram post that also listed several properties reportedly owned by the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

“We don’t bother with the laws of your country. What solidarity?”

Aznil wasn’t the only Malaysian personality to have chimed in, with rapper Caprice sounding off in disagreement to Ellen’s stand, asking her to focus on America’s gun control laws instead.

“Maybe you should focus your efforts on boycotting and standing up for gun control that’s killing so many Americans/children every year ”

Caprice’s comments on Ellen DeGeneres’ call to boycott Brunei owned properties. — Snapshot from Instagram/TheEllenShow

Ellen posted the call to boycott on all her social media platforms with a collective following of more than 180 million followers, joining fellow celebrities in actor George Clooney and singer Elton John in speaking out.