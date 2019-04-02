See the final trailer for Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab for upcoming Stephen King adaptation the ‘Pet Sematary’ that stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow.

LOS ANGELES, April 2 — With its release just days away, Paramount Pictures has released a final trailer for upcoming horror film Pet Sematary.

Based on the Stephen King classic, the film stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow and it follows a family that moves to a rural home where they discover a mysterious burial ground nearby. It’s not long before strange and unexplainable things start to happen.

The film also stars Alyssa Brooke Levine, Hugo Lavoie, Jeté Laurence and Obssa Ahmed.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr Louis Creed (Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbour, Jud Crandall (Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.”

Pet Sematary is set for release here on April 4.