Lollapalooza music festival unveils 2019 lineup

CHICAGO, March 20 — Lollapalooza has revealed part of its upcoming lineup for the 2019 instalment of the popular music festival, with Tame Impala, Janelle Monáe, Lil Wayne, Tenacious D, and Slash (of Guns N’ Roses) on board to perform.

Also joining the string of stars set to grace the stage at the event are music acts: ROSALÍA, Yaeji, J Balvin, Gunna, Calpurnia, Lil Baby, Lil Skies, and Madeon.

The partial lineup was revealed in a video produced in conjunction with Billy Corgan’s favourite animal rescue group PAWS Chicago, with photos of the confirmed artists and acts progressively revealed by adoptable dogs in the Chicagoland area (via Pitchfork).

Lollapalooza will return to Chicago’s Grant Park in 2019 from August 1-4, with the full line-up for the event “coming soon”. — AFP-Relaxnews