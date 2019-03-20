Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Aquaman’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’.

LOS ANGELES, March 20 — This week, the team at Screen Junkies take on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in their regular Honest Trailer series and you’re not going to want to miss this one.

The voiceover guy starts the clip with: “Remember that nerd who could talk to fish? Well he's a hunky hero now — it’s Aquaman!”

They go on to add: “Strap in as Arthur Curry embarks in a reluctant quest to become King Arthur, but you know, like, a cool version. And he’s not alone. Here to help are Princess Meera and his mother Queen Atlanta. Two powerful women, struggling to overcome terrible wigs. Together they'll hunt for a mythical trident that will mark him as the one true king by giving him his comic book accurate costume.”

They go on to point out the explosions that keep interrupting quiet moments from the film and also poke fun at Momoa’s true powers in the film: The smoulder!

The Screen Junkies have once again cast such a different and hilarious light to the movie that we may have missed the first time that a second viewing might be needed now. So check out the clip below for more comments about the film.