Rozita Che Wan revamps wardrobe — to be Shariah-compliant

The actress, affectionately known as Che Ta, now sports more robes and the loose-fitting baju kurung. — Picture from Instagram/Rozita Che Wan

PETALING JAYA, March 18 – Rozita Che Wan is changing up her fashion game by incorporating more robes and loose-fitting baju kurung when attending entertainment events as well as in her shots on her social media accounts.

Rozita, better known as Che Ta among fans, told mStar that since beginning of the year, she prefers to wear clothes that don’t reveal her figure as an attempt to dress in accordance with the Shariah, the Islamic religious law.

The mother of three explained that after years of covering her aurat, she doesn’t just want to wear the tudung when her outfits go against the true image of a Muslimah.

“Since early this year I’ve actually began to change to a style that’s more Syariah compliant as an attempt to cover my aurat completely with loose-fitting clothes.

“I don’t just want to ‘wrap up’ my aurat but in fact, it’s incomplete which makes it a sin equal to not covering the aurat.

“God-willing I will slowly move towards a better direction and most importantly, be steadfast (istiqomah) in doing something,” the 46-year-old said.

The Kiah Pekasam star began to feel embarrassed when she wore clothes that showed off her figure even though she previously felt it was not wrong because she did not reveal her aurat.

The change, she said, did not happen overnight but was a result of learning more about her religion and the influence of friends and siblings who covered the aurat completely.

“We sometimes feel we know everything but when you seek knowledge, that awareness will surface you’ll want to practice what you learned.

“I admit that in the beginning, I didn’t feel sincere but at the same time, covering the aurat well is compulsory, but in due time, we will feel sincere and start feeling shameful with oneself and with others around us.

“The most important thing is to learn and correct our faults. Thank God my siblings tell me when I’m making a mistake and I will correct it,” she said.

Rozita said her old clothes which can’t be worn anymore have been sold at preloved sales.

“I’m shy to wear them but it’s a waste to throw them away so I sell the clothes that are not suitable anymore,” she said.