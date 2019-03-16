2020 Golden Globes get earliest-ever airdate

Host and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama ‘for Killing Eve’ winner Sandra Oh at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 16 — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has set the date of its 77th Golden Globes award ceremony for January 5, 2020.

The awards will air the first Sunday in January, as they have for the last two years; this is the earliest ever date for the telecast.

Meanwhile, The Motion Picture Academy has moved the Oscars up two weeks in the awards season’s calendar to February 9, 2020, making it the earliest Oscars show ever by nearly a fortnight.

The Golden Globes are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, and honour both motion picture and television.

The 2020 show will be produced by dick clark productions, in association with the HFPA and air live on NBC.

The 2019 Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, on Sunday, January 6, 2019, drew 18.61 million viewers.

Green Book was named best musical or comedy motion picture while Bohemian Rhapsody snagged the prize for best drama. Top television honours went to The Americans for best drama series and “The Kominsky Method” for best comedy or musical series. — AFP-Relaxnews