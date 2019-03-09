‘House’ actress Jennifer Morrison is back in a medical drama

‘House’ actress Jennifer Morrison could be joining another medical drama series. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 9 — The Once Upon a Time actress will be seen on US TV screens in the fall in Under the Bridge, a medical drama series in the works at CBS, Variety reports. A return to her roots for Jennifer Morrison who first came to recognition in the 2000s in House.

Jennifer Morrison will play Kate, an ambitious and curious cardiothoracic surgeon who has to go back to work after a sabbatical because her husband has been fired from the medical practice they created with their friends.

Kate will have to take things in hand to save both the practice and her own marriage. She can rely on help from Dan, one of the couple’s friends who at one point hoped to settle down with her.

Under the Bridge could be a major return to TV for Jennifer Morrison after Once Upon a Time was cancelled in May 2018. Her breakthrough role came in 2004 as Doctor Allison Cameron in House. She has also featured in several episodes of How I Met Your Mother. — AFP-Relaxnews