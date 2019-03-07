Aliff Aziz calls for stop to slander

Aliff Aziz and his wife Bella Astillah are going through a rough patch, thanks to the actor’s second ‘mistake. — Picture via Instagram/aliffaziz91

PETALING JAYA, March 7 — Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz has called for a stop to lies of a continued affair, and denied claims that he was seen holding hands with actress Oktovia Manrose in a supermarket recently.

Aliff was called out by a Facebook user by the name of Sara Samsuddin after she purportedly saw him and his on-screen love interest at a hypermarket outlet in Kelana Jaya.

Aliff who is currently in Singapore visiting his family, voiced out his disappointment with the person’s unjustified claims and publicly asked her to stop hyping it.

Aliff’s reply to a Facebook user who called him out. — Picture via Instagram/aliffaziz91

“Please stop spreading lies before someone takes action on this spread of defamation,” Aliff said in an Instagram post.

Aliff added that the Facebook user did not have photographic evidence of him and Oktovia together, therefore there was no reason to be spreading lies.

Aliff’s message to Facebook user Sara after she spread rumours about him on social media. — Picture via Instagram/aliffaziz91

On February 27, Aliff’s wife, Bella Astillah, claimed that her husband was cheating on her with Oktovia which shocked many, especially since Aliff had been embroiled in a scandalous affair with actress Afifah Nasir two years ago.

Oktovia had initially denied claims and warned Bella about making baseless accusations, but she quickly changed her tune and expressed her regret and apologised after Bella publicly replied that she had evidence in the form of three video recordings.