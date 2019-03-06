Amazon Studios working on Jonas Brothers documentary

Singers (from leftt) Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pose as they arrive at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheatre in Universal City, California August 11, 2013. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 6 — The project will follow the band as they prepare for their upcoming tour, nearly six years after they split.

Amazon Studios has announced it is partnering with Philymack and Federal Films — a division of Republic Records — on an upcoming documentary about the newly-reunited Jonas Brothers. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the project will give fans “a very personal, behind the scenes look” into the lives of Joe, Nick and Kevin.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” explained the Jonas Brothers in a statement. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

The band recently dropped their comeback single Sucker, which is their first release in nearly six years. An accompanying music video — featuring the trio’s respective partners, Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas — was also shared on YouTube.

More details about the documentary, including a premiere date, will be announced shortly. — AFP-Relaxnews