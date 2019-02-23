‘Young Sheldon’ renewed for two more seasons

‘Young Sheldon’ stars Iain Armitage as precocious pre-teen Sheldon Cooper. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Television

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 — CBS announced today that it has renewed hit comedy Young Sheldon for seasons three and four.

The single-camera comedy serves as a prequel to the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which is preparing to air its series finale this spring, wrapping up a 12-season run.

“Young Sheldon” follows precocious 10-year-old Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage) as he struggles to fit in with his family and friends in a small town in East Texas.

The series also stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts.

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory, serves as the narrator.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons, and Todd Spiewak executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc in association with Warner Bros. Television. — AFP-Relaxnews