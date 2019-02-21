Actor Jussie Smollett arrested in Chicago

Cast member Jussie Smollett poses at a screening of the television series ‘Empire’ in Los Angeles, California May 29, 2015. — Reuters pic

MILWAUKEE, Feb 21 — Actor Jussie Smollett has been arrested after he was charged with lying to police when he claimed he was attacked and beaten by two masked men shouting racist and homophobic slurs, Chicago police said today on Twitter.

Smollett, a 36-year-old black, openly gay actor on the hip-hop TV drama Empire, ignited a firestorm on social media by telling police on January 29 that two apparent supporters of US President Donald Trump had struck him, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach over him.

Smollett is under arrest and in custody of detectives, Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department said on Twitter today.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony criminal charges against Smollett for disorderly conduct and filing a false police report, Guglielmi said yesterday on Twitter. — Reuters