‘Lonely, sad, drowning’: Mandy Moore lifts lid on marriage to Ryan Adams

Moore and Adams were married from 2009 to 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 20 — Mandy Moore has opened up about her marriage to musician Ryan Adams.

“I felt like I was drowning,” she said in an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast on Monday.

“It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him.”

The couple were married from 2009 to 2016.

Moore added that throughout their marriage, she lived her life for him, and described feeling like a “mother” in their relationship.

“It’s an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self,” she explained.

The 34-year-old actress, who stars in hit drama This is Us, also implied that her career stalled as a result.

“I would do little jobs, it’s not like I completely stopped working,” she continued.

“But it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home.

“I couldn’t do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn’t let me do anything else.”

Moore’s comments echo those in a New York Times article published last week, in which she described instances of alleged psychological and emotional abuse.

“His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” she told NYT.

In the same story, Adams was accused of manipulating women and engaging in sexually explicit communication with a minor.

In response, the 44-year-old musician said in a tweet, that he was “not a perfect man” and had made many mistakes.

“To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologise deeply and unreservedly,” he wrote.

“But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”