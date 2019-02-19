Queen, Adam Lambert to perform at Oscars

Brian May (left) of British rock band Queen and musician Adam Lambert perform during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro September 19, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — The band will perform at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, the Motion Picture Academy announced on social media today.

“Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's Oscars!” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on its official Twitter feed yesterday.

The band, whose late frontman Freddie Mercury is the subject of biopic Bohemian Rhapsody now comprises original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor along with former American Idol star Adam Lambert. Bassist John Deacon has not performed with the other members of Queen for some years.

Queen will join previously-announced acts Jennifer Hudson, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Bette Midler, who will each be performing one of the five songs nominated for Best Original Song.

Bohemian Rhapsody garnered more than US$854 million (RM3.48 billion) worldwide to become the biggest music biopic in movie history. It received five Oscar nominations this year, including for Best Picture and Best Actor for lead Rami Malek.

The 91st annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center. — AFP-Relaxnews