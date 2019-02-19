Katja Herbers of 'Westworld' to head up new series from 'The Good Fight' creators

Dutch actress Katja Herbers, here pictured at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, September 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — Westworld actress Katja Herbers is to lead supernatural drama Evil, in which a forensic psychologist investigates apparently unexplainable cases of divine and demonic intervention.

From the creators of legal drama The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight comes Evil, which has a clinical psychologist team up with a novice priest and a blue-collar contractor to investigate a series of apparently supernatural events.

As its skeptical head-shrink Kristen Benoist, Dutch actress Katja Herbers is the first name added to the Evil cast list, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In production at CBS, casting announcements are still to come for the priest and contractor characters; a debut date is likewise TBA.

After a decade in Dutch television and film, Herbers broke through internationally with 2014-2016 atomic bomb research drama Manhattan, recurring roles in The Leftovers and The Americans, and the 2018 season 2 (and 2020's season 3) of Westworld.

Upcoming projects include a part in 2019's Rotterdam, I Love You, another entry into the Cities of Love anthology franchise, as well as 2020 Dutch horror comedy Der Kuthoer. — AFP-Relaxnews