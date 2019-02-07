Stay away from men who disgrace you, says Emma Maembong's dad

The actress has been at the centre of controversy including her choice to stop wearing the ‘tudung’. — Picture from Instagram/Emma Maembong

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — A day after Emma Maembong confirmed that she no longer wears the tudung, the actress’ father has asked his daughter to stay away from those who will lead her astray.

Ismail Maembong, 71, a well-known painter, said a man who wants to strip a woman of her dignity should be avoided, Malay portal BH Online reported.

Ismail Maembong’s post on Facebook February 7, 2019. — Screengrab from Facebook/Maembong Ayoh

“Dear women, you must avoid men who expose you to great shame, he is in fact a masked demon who is trying to break a people (umat) and their family,” he wrote on his Facebook page today.

Yesterday, Emma, whose real name is Fatimah Rohani Ismail, 26 confessed that she no longer wears the hijab since Monday.

In an Instagram post yesterday, the Malaysian-Scottish beauty shared with followers that her decision to take off the tudung was not because of the recent controversy of an intimate snapshot with a friend that went viral last week but was done on her own accord.

The man in the photographs, Syed Abdullah Syed Abdul Rahman, has been receiving negative remarks on social media since the actress made the confession, causing the 27-year-old to address the comments.

Syed Abdullah admitted he was disappointed when he was said to be the cause of Emma’s decision that many viewed as inconsistent and volatile but remained positive.

“I take this all as a challenge. Thank you for your warnings, I appreciate the comments,” he wrote via the comments sections on Instagram.

The two who described themselves as close friends attracted unwanted attention last week over photographs that surfaced on social media and was forced to publicly apologise.