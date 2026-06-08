SEOUL, June 8 — K-pop girl group aespa has entered the US Billboard 200 at No. 9 with its second full-length album Lemonade.

Billboard released its preview of the upcoming chart yesterday, according to a report by Yonhap.

Billboard said the group earned 41,000 equivalent album units during the latest tracking week, noting that Lemonade generated 34,500 units from album sales.

This marks aespa’s third top‑10 entry on the Billboard 200 following Girls and My World.

The Billboard 200 measures the most popular albums in the United States based on physical and digital sales, streaming activity and digital track downloads.

Aespa, the SM girl group that debuted in 2020 and is known for hits like Black Mamba, Next Level, Supernova and Whiplash, features members Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning.

Elsewhere on the chart, Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Number Ones placed at No. 6 and No. 7 amid renewed interest driven by the biographical film Michael.

Paul McCartney debuted at No. 5 with The Boys of Dungeon Lane, marking his latest solo entry on the Billboard 200.