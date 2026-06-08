SEOUL, June 8 — HYBE’s girl groups Le Sserafim, Illit and Katseye will team up for a collaborative single later this week, according to their labels.

The announcement was reported by Yonhap after the groups’ labels — Source Music, Belift Lab and HYBE X Geffen Records — posted the update on the Weverse fan platform.

The track, titled Iconic By Mistake, will be released on Friday at 1pm (noon Malaysian time), and the labels said the collaboration brings together acts “known for distinct musical styles and growing global followings.”

Le Sserafim, a five‑member group that debuted in 2022, is known for performance‑driven hits including its recent single Boompala.

Katseye, created through the HYBE-Geffen global girl‑group project, made headlines last month after winning three trophies at the American Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year.

Illit, formed through the survival programme R U Next? and debuting in 2024, has gained rapid international traction with its breakout track Magnetic and its recent hit It’s Me.

The labels said the joint single marks the first time the three groups have worked together on an official release.