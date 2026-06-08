Socially driven works Liberation and Ragtime win top Tony categories

John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, Caissie Levy, Joshua Henry among major acting winners

Broadway posts record US$1.91 billion (RM7.77 billion) season, ceremony features tributes and historic firsts

Arthur Miller’s Death of a ‌Salesman takes several top prizes

NEW YORK, June 8 — Schmigadoon! won the Tony Award for best musical yesterday, while more socially driven works dominated other top categories, with Liberation taking best play, Ragtime best musical revival and John Lithgow best leading actor for Giant.

Based on a television series, Schmigadoon! is a ‌send-up of Golden Age Broadway shows, following a modern couple drawn into a musical theatre fantasy world.

Liberation, a drama examining the legacy of the 1970s women’s liberation movement, added to its 2026 Pulitzer Prize for drama, as author Bess Wohl became the fourth woman to win the Tony Award for best play and the first since 2009.

Ragtime prevailed over Cats: The Jellicle Ball, reviving a sweeping story that intertwines Black, immigrant and upper-class white lives, exploring race, class and the promise of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th century. Caissie Levy and Joshua Henry won best lead actress and actor for their roles in the show.

In Giant, the 80-year-old Lithgow portrayed author Roald Dahl in the 1980s as he faces fallout for remarks deemed antisemitic and weighs apologising against risking his reputation. It was his third Tony, having won his first 53 years ago for his Broadway debut in The Changing Room.

“At every point we had to figure out, ‘Why is this man doing this?’” he told reporters later. “Antisemitism, cruelty of all kinds ... these are things that we’re dealing with these days up front and personal ... ‌that’s what makes Giant so important and such a success.”

Lesley Manville won best lead actress in a play for her role as Jocasta in Robert Icke’s ⁠reimagining of the Sophocles classic Oedipus as a political thriller.

Death of a Salesman, Joe ⁠Mantello’s staging of Arthur Miller’s American classic, won best revival of a play, with Mantello taking best direction ⁠of a play and Laurie Metcalf winning featured actress ⁠in a play for her role ⁠as Linda Loman — her third Tony. The play also stars veteran Nathan Lane.

Cast of ‘Schmigadoon!’ perform during the 79th Annual Tony Awards in New York City June 7, 2026. — Reuters pic

A record year for Broadway

This year’s awards cap a record Broadway season, having generated US$1.91 billion in grosses as audiences turned out for both established hits and new productions.

Pop singer Pink, hosting the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, led a huge opening ⁠number with a Broadway-updated rendition of Lady Marmalade and featuring the cast of every single nominated musical.

There were plenty of Easter eggs in the number, including veteran actress Lea Michele singing, “We don’t do it for the awards” and trans actor Dylan Mulvaney singing, “Protect the dolls.” Michele herself, the leading lady in the revival Chess, was passed over for a nomination this year.

Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch won best direction of a musical for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a bold reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical that places the story within New York’s ballroom culture.

Shoshana Bean won best featured actress in a musical for The Lost Boys, a ⁠stage adaptation of the 1987 vampire cult classic film that follows two brothers who move to a California beach town and discover it is inhabited by vampires. This was Bean’s third nomination and first win.

Ali Louis Bourzgui won best featured actor in a musical for his ⁠role as lead vampire in the show. Alden Ehrenreich won best featured actor in a play for Becky Shaw.

The ceremony featured anniversary tributes including Chicago, The Book of Mormon, A ⁠Chorus Line and Rent.

Queen Latifah, ⁠who was in the 2002 movie version of Chicago, presented a performance led by Pink celebrating the 30th anniversary of the show’s long-running revival.

The original cast of The Book of Mormon performed for its 15th anniversary, and Rachel Zegler sang What I Did for Love from A ⁠Chorus Line, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Leslie Odom Jr. performed Without You from Rent, which also celebrated 30 ‌years this year, for the In Memoriam segment.

In a preshow, Qween Jean won best costume design of a musical and Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons won best choreography, both for Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Qween Jean became the first openly transgender person to win a Tony Award according to the show’s publicist. — Reuters