KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei‑Nur Izzuddin Rumsani have the potential to become world champions at the 2026 World Championships in New Delhi from August 17 to 23.

National badminton legend Datuk Razif Sidek said the significant improvement shown by the world No. 7 pair, including ending Malaysia’s 18‑year title drought at the 2026 Indonesia Open in Istora Senayan, Jakarta yesterday, proved they are capable of becoming world title contenders.

Sze Fei‑Nur Izzuddin clinched the Indonesia Open title after coming from behind to defeat home pair Raymond Indra‑Nikolaus Joaquin 13‑21, 21‑18, 21‑10 in 49 minutes.

Razif, who won the Indonesia Open with his brother Datuk Seri Jalani Sidek in 1988 and 1990, said yesterday’s victory demonstrated the pair’s mental toughness in handling high pressure despite strong home crowd support at the prestigious Super 1000 event.

He added that their win over top seeds and reigning champions from South Korea Kim Won Ho‑Seo Seung Jae in the semi‑finals, 21‑18, 17‑21, 21‑16, signalled that they are genuine contenders for the World Championships.

“Since the last four tournaments, I can see their movement, strategy and confidence level is going up and they managed to strike it at the right time.

“So it’s unbelievable, I did not expect them to play so well at the Indonesia Open. I hope they can maintain their performance. Definitely they have a chance and I hope they succeed at the World Championships,” he told Bernama.

Razif also acknowledged that competing in BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournaments such as the Indonesia Open carries higher pressure compared to the World Championships.

He said Super 1000 events offer lucrative prize money, while the World Championships provide medals and significant world ranking points.

“It’s not easy to win in Indonesia, especially playing at Istora Senayan stadium and keeping the Malaysian flag flying high. We should all be proud of their achievement,” he said.

Sze Fei‑Nur Izzuddin’s victory saw Malaysia reclaim the men’s doubles Indonesia Open title for the first time since Zakry Abdul Latif‑Fairuzizuan Tazari achieved it in the 2008 edition.

As champions of their biggest title of the season, Sze Fei‑Nur Izzuddin took home prize money of US$107,300 (RM432,365), while the runners‑up earned US$50,750 (RM204,533).

Yesterday’s success marked their second triumph at Istora Senayan this year after winning the 2026 Indonesia Masters by defeating the same opponents 21‑19, 21‑13 in January.

Last month, Goh Sze Fei‑Nur Izzuddin finished runners‑up at the 2026 Malaysia Masters after losing to Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard‑Mads Vestergaard 16‑21, 17‑21. — Bernama