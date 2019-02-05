‘Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy’ to hit 700 US cinemas next month (VIDEO)

Diana Ross in the press room with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 American Music Awards. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — Diana Ross’s historic 1983 concert in Central Park is the subject of a concert film set to hit 700 theatres around the US in March, with international release details to follow.

Nearly half a million people gathered on July 21, 1983 to see Ross perform — and while a thunderstorm cut the show short, she returned the following night to give audiences more.

A film documenting the two performances, directed by Steve Binder, was released on DVD in 2012, and it forms part of Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy, a new film that likewise includes previously unseen footage and messages from Ross’s family, including her sons and daughters, among them the actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

In a short teaser for the film, Ross is seen performing in the rain for her massive audience in Central Park, interspersed with news reports from the concerts.

Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy is due to hit 700 screens across the US to commemorate the singer’s 75th birthday on March 26. A second screening is scheduled on March 28.

Participating US theatres and ticketing information can be found here, while international cinemas screening the film will be announced at a later date.

Ross is also set to celebrate her birthday with a special performance next week at the Grammy Awards, and tomorrow she kicks off a Las Vegas residency that runs through February 23.— AFP-Relaxnews