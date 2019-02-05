Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

‘Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy’ to hit 700 US cinemas next month (VIDEO)

Published 32 minutes ago on 05 February 2019

Diana Ross in the press room with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 American Music Awards. — AFP pic
Diana Ross in the press room with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 American Music Awards. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — Diana Ross’s historic 1983 concert in Central Park is the subject of a concert film set to hit 700 theatres around the US in March, with international release details to follow.

Nearly half a million people gathered on July 21, 1983 to see Ross perform — and while a thunderstorm cut the show short, she returned the following night to give audiences more.

A film documenting the two performances, directed by Steve Binder, was released on DVD in 2012, and it forms part of Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy, a new film that likewise includes previously unseen footage and messages from Ross’s family, including her sons and daughters, among them the actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

In a short teaser for the film, Ross is seen performing in the rain for her massive audience in Central Park, interspersed with news reports from the concerts.

Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy is due to hit 700 screens across the US to commemorate the singer’s 75th birthday on March 26. A second screening is scheduled on March 28.

Participating US theatres and ticketing information can be found here, while international cinemas screening the film will be announced at a later date.

Ross is also set to celebrate her birthday with a special performance next week at the Grammy Awards, and tomorrow she kicks off a Las Vegas residency that runs through February 23.— AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Showbiz