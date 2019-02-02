From ‘Russian Doll’ to ‘The Umbrella Academy’: Five new shows to catch in February

(L-R) Chloe Sevigny, Natasha Lyonne and Stella Schnabel at Netflix's 'Russian Doll' Season 1 premiere. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — From Natasha Lyonne's return to Netflix in Russian Doll, the British show The A.B.C. Murders, starring John Malkovich, and the new superheroes of The Umbrella Academy, to Jennifer Carpenter's return in "The Enemy Within" and Lauren Cohan's new role in Whiskey Cavalier, here are five new TV series to catch in February.

Russian Doll

Nadia is busy getting on with life until the day she is hit by a car on her 36th birthday. However, she wakes up the next day only to relive the whole thing all over again. Trapped in a surreal time loop, Nadia ends up staring down the barrel of her own mortality as she relives the day she dies over and over again.

Starring Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Yul Vazquez

Out February 1 on Netflix

Watch the trailer:



The A.B.C. Murders

One day, Hercule Poirot receives a mysterious letter from a certain "A.B.C." revealing a murder that is about to be committed. The famous Belgian detective then discovers a pattern of murders that appear to be working their way through the alphabet. From A to C, just how far will the mysterious killer get?

Starring John Malkovich, Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan

Out February 1 on Amazon Prime Video

Watch the trailer:



The Umbrella Academy

After a series of mysterious births in 1989, seven children's lives are set to change forever when they are adopted by a billionaire industrialist who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares them to save the world. The siblings with extraordinary powers reunite years later in the face of an imminent threat to humanity.

Starring Ellen Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper

Out February 15 on Netflix

Watch the trailer:



The Enemy Within

Erica Shepherd is a former CIA operative now known as the most notorious traitor in American history. However, she has a chance to help her country when she is approached by an FBI agent, Will Keaton, who asks for her assistance in tracking a dangerous criminal.

Starring Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut, Raza Jaffrey

Out February 25 on NBC

Watch the trailer:



Whiskey Cavalier

Fearless CIA operative Francesca Townbridge is assigned to work with FBI agent, Will Chase, who has just gone through an emotional break-up. Although strikingly different, the two agents have to work hand in hand to catch criminals with their own inter-agency team of spies.

Starring Scott Foley, Tyler James Williams, Lauren Cohan

Out February 27 on ABC

Watch the trailer:

— AFP-Relaxnews