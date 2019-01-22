First look at ‘Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase’ (VIDEO)

A screenshot from ‘Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase’.

LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 — Check out the first trailer for Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase that stars Sophia Lillis as the iconic titular character.

The film focuses on Nancy Drew (Lillis), a smart high school student with a penchant for keen observation, who discovers a haunting at a local home. Nancy and her pals set out to solve the mystery and establish their place in the community.

The film also stars Zoe Renee, Mackenzie Graham, Laura Slade Wiggins, Sam Trammell, Linda Lavin, and Andrea Anders, Jay DeVon Johnson, Andrew Matthew Welch, Jon Briddell, Josh Daugherty, Evan Castelloe and Jesse C. Boyd.

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase is set for US release on March 15.