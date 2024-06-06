Built-in Ruleset: Over 1,000 rulesets for 0-day/N-day/OWASP Top 10 attacks.

Intelligent Analysis (Self-Tuning): AI-driven learning of user behaviors, automatically generating rule exceptions to reduce false positives.

Virtual Patch for 0-day Attacks: Continuous monitoring of vulnerabilities, generating new rules hourly.

Managed Protection Mode with AI Tech: Enhanced threat detection and response.

Scalability and Ease of Deployment: Scaling on demand with easy deployment.

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2024 - CDNetworks , the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, announced it has been recognized in Frost & Sullivan's latest Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market report. The report evaluates over 23 WAF vendors and ranks CDNetworks in 5place in the Asia-Pacific Cloud-based WAF market according to revenue for 2023, further demonstrating CDNetworks' significant presence in the SSEA region.This recognition comes on the heels of CDNetworks' launch of its upgraded Cloud Security 2.0 platform , marking another milestone after winning last year's WAF Customer Value Leadership Award . Leveraging years of expertise, the new platform aligns with AI integration and comprehensive WAAP trends, further sustaining CDNetworks' strong momentum in the SSEA market.Key WAF-Related Features of Cloud Security 2.0:By integrating these features, CDNetworks aims to meet the evolving security needs of businesses in the SSEA region, ensuring organizations stay protected in the competitive market."We are honored to receive this recognition by Frost & Sullivan," said"This award underscores our commitment to delivering outstanding value to our customers and addressing their evolving security needs. Our recently launched Cloud Security 2.0 platform is a prime example of our dedication."The report also highlights CDNetworks' leadership in the SSEA region, noting, "CDNetworks recorded robust YoY growth rates of 33.2% in its Cloud-based WAF solutions ." This growth reflects the trust and confidence customers place in CDNetworks' ability to address their security concerns effectively.Moving forward, CDNetworks will continue to enhance its Cloud Security 2.0 platform and WAF solutions to provide comprehensive protection.Hashtag: #CloudSecurity #CyberSecurity #InfoSec

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CDNetworks

With over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation. Visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



Advertisement