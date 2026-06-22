KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Bersatu has no intention of leaving Perikatan Nasional (PN) despite its rift with PAS, party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said.

According to The Star, the former prime minister said any move to remove a component party from PN could not be made unilaterally, as the coalition’s constitution required the matter to be referred to its Presidential Council and decided by consensus.

“We will remain in Perikatan. We helped build this coalition and have been part of its growth from the beginning,” he was quoted as saying during the launch of Bersatu’s election machinery for the Johor state election in Bakri, Muar last night.

Muhyiddin also questioned why Bersatu should leave PN, saying the party had played a key role in the coalition’s formation and development.

He also urged Bersatu members to remain united and focus on issues affecting the public, including the rising cost of living and economic pressures.

PAS announced on June 8 that it would end political cooperation with Bersatu.

The dispute has seen both PAS and Bersatu insist they remain in PN, while leaders from each side have suggested the other party should leave the opposition coalition.