KOTA KINABALU, June 22 — The City Hall (DBKK), through its Enforcement Department, carried out an integrated operation to demolish illegal squatter structures behind Alamesra, Likas, on June 19 as part of ongoing efforts to address government land encroachment and unlawful settlements.

The operation, conducted from 8am to 5pm, was aimed at restoring the original use of encroached government land, protecting environmentally sensitive areas and ensuring orderly, safe and lawful urban development.

DBKK identified the squatter colony behind Alamesra as one of the encroachment areas that had expanded onto mangrove forest reserves and riverbank zones, posing safety, public health and environmental risks, as well as threats to the mangrove ecosystem.

A survey by the Demolition and Illegal Structures Division found 101 houses had been built within the settlement area for victims of the Kampung Cenderamata 2 fire in Likas, while a further 150 squatter structures were identified in the mangrove area behind Alamesra, most of them occupied by non-citizens.

The squatter homes encroaching mangrove reserves and riverbank zones. — Picture via Facebook/Dewan Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu

DBKK said notices to vacate, remove and demolish the structures were issued and served on affected occupants on April 13, with a 14-day compliance period provided before enforcement action was taken.

The operation involved the cooperation of the police, Sabah Electricity, the Land and Survey Department, and DBKK’s Demolition and Illegal Structures Division, with 13 squatter structures demolished, bringing the total number removed as of June 19 to 38 houses.

DBKK said 112 additional structures had been identified for further enforcement action and reiterated that it would not compromise on government land encroachment or illegal structures, adding that enforcement efforts would continue in line with the state government’s policy to eradicate squatter settlements and restore government land for lawful use. — Daily Express